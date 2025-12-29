Contests
Things To Do in Detroit This Weekend: January 2-4

Detroit kicks off the new year with a weekend full of creativity, laughter, and live entertainment.

Jennifer Eggleston
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Grey Henson, Ashley D. Kelley, and the cast of “Shucked” perform onstage during The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Grey Henson, Ashley D. Kelley, and the cast of “Shucked” perform onstage during The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City. The touring version is coming to Detroit this weekend!

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

  • What: Creative paint and sip celebration
  • When: Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Where: Painting With a Twist, 1420 Washington Blvd., Detroit
  • Cost: $40

Cheers to a New Year! A Star-Crossed Clink Set at Painting with a Twist Detroit Downtown is a fun, social paint-and-sip experience where you and a partner each create your own canvas side by side while enjoying a relaxed, creative atmosphere. All art supplies and step-by-step guidance are provided, making it perfect for beginners or anyone looking for a creative night out. The class encourages artistic expression, socializing, and laid-back fun in Detroit's downtown art scene.

"Shucked"

  • What: A delightfully corny Broadway comedy
  • When: Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
  • Where: Fisher Theatre, 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit
  • Cost: Tickets start at $46.80

"Shucked" is a Tony-award-winning comedy musical that tells a hilariously cheesy story of corn from the fields to the fables in Cob County, a made-up county populated by everyday, small-town folks who have to deal with a corn calamity that puts their corn-growing operation and a wedding at risk. It tells a funny story of love and community while twisting in ways you least expect. Shucked has a GRAMMY-nominated country-style score and a comical script, blending heart and humor in a new way to create a fun theatre experience.

The Core

  • What: High-energy live music night
  • When: Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Where: Aretha's Jazz Cafe, 350 Madison St., Detroit
  • Cost: $25

Experience the heart and soul of live music when The Core takes the stage at Aretha's Jazz Cafe. The Core is a band with a passionate, high-energy style that provides a night of great music, exciting rhythms, and nonstop fun. This concert takes place in a small, intimate venue where the audience is encouraged to dance, sing along, and interact with the music. Expect a great night with good friends and unforgettable performances.

Other Weekend Events

Detroit's weekend lineup brings together big-time sports energy and plenty of laughs. Whether the mood leans toward cheering from the stands or settling in for standout comedy, these events offer lively ways to kick off the new year around the city:

  • Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, at noon at Little Caesars Arena, 2645 Woodward, Detroit
  • "Third Space Comedy": Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Urbanrest Brewing Company, 2615 Wolcott St., Ferndale
  • Dave Landau: Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, at 8:30 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, at 8 p.m. at O'Mara's Restaurant, 2555 12 Mile Road, Berkley

More To Explore Next Week

Weeknights in Detroit are anything but quiet, offering plenty of reasons to head out after the workday. From courtside excitement to creative escapes and soulful live music, these midweek events keep the city's energy going strong well beyond the weekend:

Detroit
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
