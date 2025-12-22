The Ultimate Fishing Show: Win Your Way In

The Ultimate Fishing Show returns to the Suburban Collection Showplace from January 8th to 11th. This is the largest pure fishing show in the country with over seven acres of the newest fishing tackle, fishing boats, and fishing trips! This is your spot to stock your tackle box EARLY with the newest lures and specialty baits available once a year. Plus, there will be fishing boats from over 40 manufacturers. This is show is your spot to buy your fishing boat!

The show also features:

Lake Ultimate – A 110,000 Gallon Indoor Lake with fully rigged fishing boats

Ice Fishing Village

The Trout Pond

Fly Fishing Area

The Shore Lunch Fish Fry with expanded menu, entertainment, and large bar area!

And more!



