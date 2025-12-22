The Ultimate Fishing Show: Win Your Way In
The Ultimate Fishing Show returns to the Suburban Collection Showplace from January 8th to 11th. This is the largest pure fishing show in the country with over seven acres of the…
The Ultimate Fishing Show returns to the Suburban Collection Showplace from January 8th to 11th. This is the largest pure fishing show in the country with over seven acres of the newest fishing tackle, fishing boats, and fishing trips! This is your spot to stock your tackle box EARLY with the newest lures and specialty baits available once a year. Plus, there will be fishing boats from over 40 manufacturers. This is show is your spot to buy your fishing boat!
The show also features:
- Lake Ultimate – A 110,000 Gallon Indoor Lake with fully rigged fishing boats
- Ice Fishing Village
- The Trout Pond
- Fly Fishing Area
- The Shore Lunch Fish Fry with expanded menu, entertainment, and large bar area!
- And more!
Advance tickets are available now, and The Riff has your shot to go for free. Below you can enter to win a Four Pack of tickets for you and your friends to check out the The Ultimate Fishing Show for free on The Riff.
Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, December 22 and 11:59pm, January 5, by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on January 6, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Four Pack of Tickets to the Ultimate Fishing Show valid during show hours from January 8th to 11th. A maximum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.