Jane’s Addiction Confirms Breakup After Resolving Legal Disputes Following Boston Onstage Altercation

Perry Farrell of Jane's Addiction performs live on stage during day two of Lollapalooza Brazil at Autodromo de Interlagos on March 25, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Jane's Addiction officially called it quits on Wednesday. The split came after band members settled their feuds over a September 2024 fight that erupted onstage. They gathered once more to hash out disagreements and protect what they had built together before going their own ways.

"Today we are here to announce that we have come together one last time to resolve our differences, so that the legacy of Jane's Addiction will remain the work the four of us created together," guitarist Dave Navarro, bassist Eric Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins wrote on social media. "We now look forward to the future as we embark on our separate musical and creative endeavors."

Perry Farrell released his own statement. In it, he apologized for what transpired at Boston's Leader Bank Pavilion. "I'd like to address what happened on stage last year," the frontman wrote. "I've reflected on it and know I didn't handle myself the way I should have. I apologize to our patrons and my bandmates for losing my temper and for disrupting the show."

The other three admitted they "unilaterally determined it would be best to not continue the tour and made inaccurate statements about Perry's mental health which we regret," according to their social media post.

The blowup occurred during a Sept. 13, 2024 show. Perry Farrell shoved Navarro, then punched him while they were still performing. Crew workers swarmed the stage and pulled them apart. The concert ended right there. That incident forced the cancellation of every remaining date on their reunion tour.

Navarro, Avery, and Perkins sued Farrell this past July, demanding $10 million. Their lawsuit accused him of assault, battery, causing emotional harm, carelessness, and breaking their contract. Farrell fired back hours later with his own lawsuit, claiming his bandmates harassed and bullied him while violating their agreements.

"Imminent Redemption" dropped in July as their last single. Farrell took the stage at The Doors' 60th anniversary show last month — his first time performing since Boston.

Dan TeodorescuWriter
