Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Greenland 2: Migration – Win Advance Screening Passes Here!

Greenland 2: Migration, starring Gerard Butler, hits theaters on January 9.  In this sequel, surviving the end of the world was just the beginning. The Garrity family is forced to…

Doug Warner
greenland 2

Greenland 2: Migration, starring Gerard Butler, hits theaters on January 9.  In this sequel, surviving the end of the world was just the beginning. The Garrity family is forced to leave the safety of their bunker in search of a new home. Want to check it out?  Well, you don’t have to wait like everyone else! 

Below you can enter to win passes to an advance screening of Greenland 2: Migration on January 7 at 7:00pm at the MJR Troy Cinema.  PLUS, we’re going to hook you up with a $25 Buddy’s Gift Card, so you have a dinner & move night out!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, December 22 and 11:59pm, January 4 by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner(s) on January 5 and upon verification, will receive One (1) $25 Buddy’s Pizza Gift Card and One (1) Pair of Passes to an Advance Screening to Greenland 2: Migration on January 7 at the MJR Troy Cinema at 7pm.  Winner and Guest must check in at the MJR Troy by 6:40pm on January 7 to receive Guaranteed Entry to the screening.  A maximum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway.  You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE

movie screening
Doug WarnerWeb Designer
Related Stories
Daniel Tosh Caesars Windsor 2026
UncategorizedDaniel Tosh: Win Tickets HereDoug Warner
Ultimate Fishing Show
ContestsThe Ultimate Fishing Show: Win Your Way InDoug Warner
Avenged Sevenfold 2026
ContestsAvenged Sevenfold: Win With The RiffDoug Warner
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect