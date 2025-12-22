Greenland 2: Migration – Win Advance Screening Passes Here!
Greenland 2: Migration, starring Gerard Butler, hits theaters on January 9. In this sequel, surviving the end of the world was just the beginning. The Garrity family is forced to leave the safety of their bunker in search of a new home. Want to check it out? Well, you don’t have to wait like everyone else!
Below you can enter to win passes to an advance screening of Greenland 2: Migration on January 7 at 7:00pm at the MJR Troy Cinema. PLUS, we’re going to hook you up with a $25 Buddy’s Gift Card, so you have a dinner & move night out!
Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, December 22 and 11:59pm, January 4 by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on January 5 and upon verification, will receive One (1) $25 Buddy’s Pizza Gift Card and One (1) Pair of Passes to an Advance Screening to Greenland 2: Migration on January 7 at the MJR Troy Cinema at 7pm. Winner and Guest must check in at the MJR Troy by 6:40pm on January 7 to receive Guaranteed Entry to the screening. A maximum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE