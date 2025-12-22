Daniel Tosh: Win Tickets Here

Daniel Tosh brings his “My First Farewell Tour” to the stage at The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor for a show on June 25. Tickets for this show are on sale now , and this is your shot to win and get in for FREE!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, December 22 and 11:59pm, January 11, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on January 12, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Daniel Tosh on June 25. A maximum of Four (4) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 21 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.