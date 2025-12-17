Contests
Our Lady Peace To Bring 30th Anniversary Tour to U.S. With The Verve Pipe

Our Lady Peace announced a 21-date U.S. tour in 2026 to mark three decades since the band started. The Verve Pipe will open most shows. March 5 in Chicago kicks…

Dan Teodorescu
Raine Maida of Our Lady Peace, 2025 Inductees, Arts and Entertainment, performs during the 2025 Canada's Walk Of Fame Induction Gala held at Metro Toronto Convention Centre on June 14, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.
Jeremy Chan / Stringer via Getty Images

Our Lady Peace announced a 21-date U.S. tour in 2026 to mark three decades since the band started. The Verve Pipe will open most shows. March 5 in Chicago kicks things off, and the final show hits Pittsburgh on April 4.

The month-long tour also includes major cities like Houston, Atlanta, Nashville, Boston, and Detroit.

"It's been a long time coming but we can finally announce we're bringing the 'OLP30' tour to the USA. LFG!!!" said lead vocalist Raine Maida in a press release, MusicPlayers.com reports. 

The Canadian rock group released three EPs and a short film about their recent recording sessions this year. This represents their first major U.S. leg celebrating the milestone.

The tour hits venues like the Vic Theatre in Chicago, White Oak Music Hall in Houston, Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, Paradise Rock Club in Boston, and The Fillmore Detroit. Council Bluffs, Grand Rapids, St. Louis, Fort Worth, Orlando, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Huntington, Baltimore, Glenside, Asbury Park, New Haven, and Buffalo round out the schedule.

The Verve Pipe joins every date except Baltimore's Harbor Room at Horseshoe Casino on March 27. Tickets for the shows went on sale this week. Fans can find more on the band's website.

Our lady peacethe verve pipe
