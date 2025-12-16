Things To Do in Detroit This Weekend: December 19-December 21

This holiday weekend in Detroit is filled with celebrations centered around creativity, family, fun, and soul music. With incredible outdoor events, Motown-inspired acts, performance art featuring some of the world's most talented performers, and breathtaking illusions, you'll have plenty of opportunities to celebrate the holidays with your friends and family. Add sports events and interactive movie experiences, and there's something for every holiday mood.

Holidays Grinch & Games Weekend

What: Whimsical family holiday fun

Whimsical family holiday fun When: Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, all day

Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, all day Where: Centennial Commons Park, 204 S. Troy St., Royal Oak

Centennial Commons Park, 204 S. Troy St., Royal Oak Cost: Free admission; some activities may have a cost associated

The Holidays Grinch & Games weekend event in downtown Royal Oak is a family experience featuring festive fun and character visits. You'll have the opportunity to meet the Grinch, participate in interactive games, and view the beautiful ice sculptures crafted by local artists. Santa will visit for family photo opportunities, and the horse-drawn wagon rides will provide a glimpse into how the holidays looked in years past.

A Magical Motown Christmas

What: Soulful, high-energy holiday celebration

Soulful, high-energy holiday celebration When: Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Where: Detroit Music Hall, Main Hall, 350 Madison St., Detroit

Detroit Music Hall, Main Hall, 350 Madison St., Detroit Cost: Tickets start at $39

A Magical Motown Christmas delivers a soulful holiday spectacle blending the iconic sound of Motown with festive cheer. Expect pitch-perfect harmonies, dynamic choreography, and hits from legends such as The Temptations, The Jackson 5, Diana Ross & The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, and many more — all with a festive twist. It doesn't matter if you're rocking out in your seat or breaking out in the aisle; it's a beautiful celebration of soul, song, and holiday cheer for any music fan, no matter their age.

Champions of Magic: Holiday Spectacular

What: Dazzling, family-friendly holiday magic

Dazzling, family-friendly holiday magic When: Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, at 3 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, at 3 p.m. Where: Fox Theatre, 2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit

Fox Theatre, 2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit Cost: Tickets start at $37

The Champions of Magic: Holiday Spectacular brings world-class illusionists to the stage in a festive, high-energy show perfect for all ages. Featuring grand-scale tricks, dazzling holiday-themed illusions, and interactive moments, the performance blends humor, creativity, and edge-of-your-seat magic. After wowing more than half a million fans worldwide, this acclaimed team delivers a one-of-a-kind seasonal experience that's both modern and timeless — an unforgettable way to kick off the holidays.

Other Events

Detroit's weekend lineup delivers a mix of festive entertainment, holiday nostalgia, and big-game excitement. From lively seasonal concerts to interactive movie experiences and a highly anticipated football clash, there's no shortage of ways to celebrate the spirit of the season across the city: