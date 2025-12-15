The Detroit Auto Show: Win Tickets Here!
In the Motor City, our drive defines us! This January that spirit roars to life with the 2026 Detroit Auto Show happening at Huntington Place from January 14 to 25. The Detroit Auto Show brings together a full slate of major automotive brands and this year you can experience the power on two indoor tracks…and drop it in 4x4 on our mountain courses. Plus feel the rush at Racing Day, powered by The Detroit Grand Prix, and explore the most exotic cars in the world inside “The Gallery”.
Tickets for The Detroit Auto Show are on sale now…and The Riff wants to get you in for FREE. Be listening to win a Four Pack of tickets instantly on the air, and below is your bonus shot to win and check out The Detroit Auto Show!
Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, December 15 and 11:59pm, January 14, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on January 15, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Four Pack of Tickets to the Detroit Auto Show valid during show hours from January 17th to 25th. A maximum of Eight (8) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.