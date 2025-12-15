The Detroit Auto Show: Win Tickets Here!

2026 Detroit Auto Show

January 14 to 25 | Huntington Place

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

In the Motor City, our drive defines us! This January that spirit roars to life with the 2026 Detroit Auto Show happening at Huntington Place from January 14 to 25. The Detroit Auto Show brings together a full slate of major automotive brands and this year you can experience the power on two indoor tracks…and drop it in 4x4 on our mountain courses. Plus feel the rush at Racing Day, powered by The Detroit Grand Prix, and explore the most exotic cars in the world inside “The Gallery”.

Tickets for The Detroit Auto Show are on sale now…and The Riff wants to get you in for FREE. Be listening to win a Four Pack of tickets instantly on the air, and below is your bonus shot to win and check out The Detroit Auto Show!

ENTER BELOW