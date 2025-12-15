10 Underrated Nirvana Songs and B-Sides

Nirvana had a rare gift: even their less popular songs felt so important. We're talking about the ones tucked away on compilations or hiding between louder tracks, and somehow, these songs don’t feel smaller or unfinished. They feel personal, like notes passed during class or thoughts written in the margins of a notebook. These are the songs that reward curiosity, the ones you stumble into and then keep close.

The B-sides and deep cuts are where Nirvana feels most relaxed and most real. There’s less pressure to be an anthem and more room to just exist. These tracks are tender, loud, playful and thoughtful all at once. They don’t rush to impress you. They grow on you, slowly and sincerely.

Here are 10 of the most underrated Nirvana songs and B-sides, chosen for how much heart they carry and their simple, beautiful sounds.

Underrated Nirvana Songs and B-Sides

1. “Sappy” (1990, 1993)

“Sappy” feels like a secret shared softly. First recorded in 1990 and released more widely in 1993 on No Alternative, the song is quiet, eerie and emotionally gentle in a way that sneaks up on you. It never raises its voice. It doesn’t need to. Kurt Cobain’s vocal sounds calm and controlled, almost polite, which makes the mood feel even heavier. There’s something very tender about how restrained it is. “Sappy” doesn’t explain itself, but it doesn’t have to, anyway. It simply lets you feel, and that's so awesome.

2. “Lounge Act” (1991, Nevermind)

“Lounge Act” lives on Nevermind, released in 1991, yet somehow still feels like a hidden gem. The bassline moves with confidence, giving the song its backbone, while the lyrics sound personal and vulnerable. There’s a wild drive here, but also honesty. It feels like someone sorting through feelings in real time, without cleaning them up first. “Lounge Act” is charming because it’s open. It reminds you that insecurity and confidence can live side by side.

3. “Drain You” (1991, Nevermind)

Released in 1991, “Drain You” is one of Nirvana’s sweetest and strangest love songs. It’s affectionate, playful and a little intense, capturing closeness without pretending it’s always simple. The song famously breaks into noise and toy sounds, then snaps back into melody like nothing happened.

4. “Oh, the Guilt” (1991, Incesticide)

On this little gem, Kurt’s vocal sounds driven, like the song needed to be let out immediately. Even in its intensity, there’s sincerity here. “Oh, the Guilt” feels like emotion released without overthinking it.

5. “Scoff” (1989, Bleach)

“Scoff,” from Bleach in 1989, is early Nirvana with attitude and confidence. Kurt’s vocals sound sharp, with a hint of sarcasm that gives the track personality. It’s not polished, and it doesn’t try to be. “Scoff” captures a band that really trusted all of their instincts.

6. “Verse Chorus Verse” (1990, 2004)

This song is pure joy. There’s something very sweet about how unfinished it feels, like a thought still forming. The song doesn’t rush to make a statement. It just exists, quietly confident and emotionally present.

7. “Blew” (1989, Bleach)

Opening Bleach in 1989, “Blew” sets the tone with weight and intention. The song is slow, heavy and grounded, with a thick guitar riff and strained vocals. It doesn’t try to charm the listener. Instead, it invites you to sit with the sound. There’s honesty in that choice. “Blew” shows Nirvana comfortable with heaviness and unafraid to let songs take their time.

8. “Love Buzz” (1989, Bleach)

Released on Bleach in 1989, “Love Buzz” shows Nirvana’s softer, moodier side. The bassline leads the way, giving the song a smooth, almost dreamy feel. The guitar fuzz wraps everything in warmth, and Kurt’s vocal sounds tired and distant in a way that feels intentional. It’s gentle without being delicate. “Love Buzz” feels like a slow sway rather than a straight line, and that’s what makes it so inviting.

9. “School” (1989, Bleach)

“School,” released in 1989, proves how powerful simplicity can be. The lyrics repeat, the tension builds and the guitars crash in at just the right moment. There’s no over-explaining here, just feeling. This song has bite, and for that, we love it.

10. “Dive” (1990, Incesticide)

Nirvana first released "Dive" as a B-side to “Sliver” in 1990, and then, a later, they included on Incesticide in 1992, “Dive” feels joyful and energetic. The riff just bounces, the rhythm stays light on its feet and the song moves quickly without feeling rushed. It's just so good. “Dive” balances heaviness with happiness in a way that feels effortless.

Taken together, these songs show just how much heart lives in Nirvana’s quieter moments. The B-sides and deep cuts are where the band allowed themselves to be open, playful and imperfect. They didn’t smooth out every edge or chase big moments. These songs have gotten some attention from music magazines and news publications but not enough.