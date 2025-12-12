Avenged Sevenfold: Win With The Riff

Avenged Sevenfold and Good Charlotte will be coming to Detroit next summer when they take the stage at Pine Knob for a show together on August 4. Tickets are on sale now …and this is your shot to win with The Riff!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 10:00am, December 12 and 11:59pm, January 11 by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on January 12 and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of tickets to Avenged Sevenfold at Pine Knob on August 4. A maximum of Six (6) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of Two (2) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.