In a year when the world seemed to spin a little faster, we got treated to some incredible music and the best rock albums. It doesn't get any better than new releases from Alice Cooper, Dream Theater, Halestorm and Dorothy. How lucky are we to continue to get such stellar music from not only newer bands but also the classics?

Here's a collection of the best rock albums of 2025, each a love letter to noise, nostalgia and the magic musical business of feeling alive.

The Best Rock Albums of the Year

The Revenge of Alice Cooper — Alice Cooper

Alice Cooper’s return in The Revenge of Alice Cooper feels like a friend walking across a smoky stage, equal parts theatrical snarl and seasoned confidence. There’s a sweetness tucked inside the album’s grit, the kind that comes from an artist who knows exactly who he is and isn’t afraid to lean into it. The riffs crunch, the vocals swagger and every track feels like a handshake from rock’s wild, wonderful past. It’s not just a comeback. It’s a curtain call with bite.

Parasomnia — Dream Theater

Dream Theater’s Parasomnia is what happens when prog rock decides to get to know you. It’s intricate but not intimidating, bold but not brash, a dreamscape that invites you to float along. The album’s winding instrumental passages feel like roller-coaster turns taken hand-in-hand with someone you trust, while its lyrical themes tug at that soft place between fear and excitement.

Circling From Above — Styx

With Circling From Above, Styx proves that longevity and youth can coexist beautifully. The album soars, literally and figuratively, through melodies that feel like sunlight glinting off airplane wings. The band has settled into a warmth that feels earned. It’s cheerful without being cheesy, earnest without losing edge. Who can resist new Styx in 2025?

Alienation — Three Days Grace

Three Days Grace digs into emotional tension with Alienation, but don’t let the title fool you, because let me tell you that this album is deeply connective. It’s packed with those cathartic choruses that beg to be shouted in cars with the windows down. There’s a rebellious tenderness woven throughout the record, too. It’s gritty, gripping and surprisingly comforting.

The Way — Dorothy

Dorothy’s The Way is the sonic equivalent of catching your reflection in a bar mirror and realizing that you’re darn amazing. Bluesy, bold and bursting with swagger, this album is super fun and powerful. Dorothy’s voice is a flame, warm when you lean in, scorching when she needs it to be. The songs have a mystical charm, urging you to trust your instincts, shake out your hair and walk like you mean it.

Skeleta — Ghost

Ghost’s Skeleta dances delightfully on that razor-thin line between eerie and irresistible. The band leans into its signature theatricality, but this time with a surprisingly tender undercurrent. The hooks shimmer, the atmosphere swirls and the whole thing feels like a dramatic meeting in a candlelit room. Spooky? Yes. And undeniably one of the year’s most memorable releases.

Even in Arcadia — Sleep Token

Sleep Token’s Even in Arcadia emerges with a special sound that's intimate, expansive and emotionally charged. The album blends genres like they’re different colors a watercolor palette, creating something lush, fluid and wholly different. Is this metalcore? Is it pop? It's pretty much everything.

Never Enough — Turnstile

Turnstile’s Never Enough is the sonic equivalent of a comfort you didn’t realize you needed. It's just an awesome, comfy listen, bursting with color, joy and movement, leaning into punk roots while embracing a sun-kissed optimism. It’s a reminder that rock can still feel like a playground that's and overflowing with possibility.

Idols — Yungblud

Yungblud’s Idols is super rebellious, and it's one of the reasons why Yungblud has become such a hot name in 2025. It's wild and volatile, filled with electrifying riffs and energy. The album taps into youthful restlessness, and for that, it’s loud, and it’s lovely.

Everest — Halestorm

Halestorm’s Everest is as towering as its name suggests, but it’s also warmhearted, grounding and quietly triumphant. Lzzy Hale’s vocals ascend like prayer and thunder all at once, delivering power that feels personal rather than punishing. The record celebrates resilience not as a battle cry but as a soft, steady truth. It's the perfect compliment to their growing musical collection.

private music — Deftones

Deftones’ private music is eerie, shadowy and beautifully blurred around the edges, the kind of album that hums rather than shouts, pulling you close instead of pushing you forward. The band leans into its signature dream-metal haze, but there’s a new intimacy here, a quiet confession threaded between the distortion.

The End — Mammoth

Mammoth’s The End is anything but final. It’s bold, melodic and unexpectedly uplifting, carrying the spirit of reinvention rather than farewell. The riffs shimmer with confidence, the vocals land with warmth and the songwriting feels like a heart learning how to beat its own way forward. There’s a sincerity in these tracks that hits home.

A Year That Rocked Back