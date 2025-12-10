Iron Maiden Replaces Physical Backdrops With Digital Screens for 50th-Anniversary Tour

Iron Maiden switched from physical backdrops and props to screens for its Run For Your Lives 50th-anniversary tour. This production change marks a departure from the theatrical style that defined shows for decades.

Guitarist Adrian Smith said the shift was deliberate. "I think we were always very traditional in our production. With the backdrops, it was like you were going to see a play in the theater," Smith said, according to Chaos Zine. "But I think it was a conscious thing to maybe sort of just change it up a little bit, just to give a different look…I mean, I like it."

Smith mentioned that manager Rod Smallwood creates the vision for shows with bassist Steve Harris. Singer Bruce Dickinson became more involved with stage visuals, which include gun battles with mascot Eddie.

Drummer Nicko McBrain retired from touring with the group a year ago. He shared his preference for the traditional approach during a July concert in Clearwater, Florida, with his TITANIUM TART project. McBrain suggested adding more drapes instead. "I'm old school. I would've liked to see the drapes and the screens on the side," he said.

The first European leg of Run For Your Lives happened last summer. A second European leg will run from May through July 2026.

North American dates were announced less than two months ago. The 16-stop trek opens at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. It wraps up on Oct. 2 at Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City. Megadeth and Anthrax will join the band as support acts on select dates.