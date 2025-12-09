Triumph Reloads The Rock & Roll Machine – An Interview With All Three Original Members

It was announced earlier today that Triumph is putting the band back together and heading out on tour. This is big news since the original three members haven't toured together since 1988. I was lucky enough to be joined by Rik Emmett, Gil Moore, and Mike Levine to discuss returning to the stage, having their families see them play, adding other musicians to the mix, and more.

Why Now, After Over 30 Years?

Why now? Rik Emmett had this to say. "I think she's (his wife) hoping that as I physically prepare to play a 90-minute show, I think maybe hoping it'll kill me!" Of course, he was joking, but he did go on to say that Gil may have talked them into it so he could develop a massive stage show. "I'll take one for the team. I always felt better behind the scenes, to be honest. I always liked the technology and the big spectacle. I mean, I think we tried to use the stage in a way that really enhanced the music." He said tours nowadays might be slightly overdone. They're trying to tell the story of the band through music and how it has affected the band. "Hopefully the show will add another dimension to that, and not just a bunch of flashing nonsense." He wants to give the fans a show they won't forget.

Mike Levine talked about when the band decided to get back together. " I think the strongest impotence was the Rogers Communications (a massive media company in Canada that also owns sports teams) used Lay It On The Line in TV commercials." He said that had a lot to do with the reformation. He said new fans were born from the promotion. "Live Nation started to talk to us about doing something." He went on, "We sat down and talked it out and said OK, tossed a coin and said let's do it!"

A New Generation Of Triumph Fans

"It's not just the good old Triumph that's trying to see if they can survive this thing. It's going to be a new thing, and there's an energy to that that excites me." Rik said. He mentioned that there are kids and grandkids he hopes will come see the band. Rik can't let a joke go by, "Are they going to drop dead when they're trying to make this happen? Will the flashpots go off and scare them and keel over?"

"It's felt like it was fun," he went on to talk about getting back together earlier this spring during the NHL playoffs in Edmonton, Canada. Rik said that's really at the core of doing this tour. "Really, the bottom line is, really, is it going to be fun?" He went on, "If we're not going to have fun with it, what's the point?

"Well, I just think it's free roadies," Gil said about bringing his family on tour. Obviously joking. Rik said his grandkids have never seen him "play rockstar" on stage.

The guys are bringing Todd Kerns, Phil X, and Brent Fitz along with them. Rik explained, "We made it through three songs in Edmonton, so there's a little bit of a spine to build from." That was a stripped-down version. What they're planning is much bigger for the tour. "There's going to be screens doing things at the same time that we're playing. There's going to be emergency medical people on standby." Another joke from Rik. He said this tour is going to be big! "It's a massive thing," he wrapped it up with. Mike chimmed in with, "It's a multi-level extravaganza!"

It sounds like the fans are going to get their money's worth in 2026 with Triumph back on the road. Tickets on Sale December 12 at 10 am at LiveNation.com

CANADA

April 22 — Sault Ste. Marie, ON — GFL Memorial Gardens

April 24 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

April 25 — Hamilton, ON — TD Coliseum

April 28 — Halifax, NS — Scotiabank Centre

April 29 — Moncton, NB — Avenir Centre

May 1 — Laval, QC — Place Bell (Montreal)

May 2 — Ottawa, ON — Canadian Tire Centre

May 5 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre

May 7 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place

May 8 — Calgary, AB — Scotiabank Saddledome

UNITED STATES

May 13 - Rosemont, IL | Rosemont Theatre (Chicago)

May 14 - Milwaukee, WI | Miller High Life Theatre

May 16 - Kansas City, MO | Starlight Theatre

May 17 - St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

May 20 - Irving, TX | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Dallas)

May 21 - San Antonio, TX | Frost Bank Center

May 22 - Houston, TX | Smart Financial Center at Sugar Land

May 24 - Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 26 - Atlanta, GA | Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

May 28 - Camden, NJ | Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (Philadelphia)

May 30 - Sterling Heights, MI | Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill (Detroit)

June 3 - Darien Center, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater

June 5 - Wantagh, NY | Northwell at Jones Beach Theater (New York)