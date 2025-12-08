The Detroit Lions Are in Trouble

Our Detroit Lions are 8-5 and currently in 3rd place in the NFC North. They are behind the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears. While Detroit only has 1 less win than both Green Bay and Chicago, they have had a surprisingly tough season. I have tried to remain as optimistic as possible about this team all season long. It’s getting to the point of the season where the team is backed up against the wall.

Lions Tough Season

With playoff chances shrinking each and every week, Detroit really needs to win every game left on the schedule. This is necessary to ensure they make their way back into the postseason. Just as many predicted to start the season, there have been growing pains with the numerous offensive and defensive coaching personnel. The offensive coordinator John Morton wasn’t meeting the standard of Dan Campbell. This caused Dan to ultimately take over playcalling.

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Brad Holmes' continued refusal to add a formidable edge rusher opposite of Aidan Hutchinson has also caught up with the team. One of the true bright spots this season has been the performance of defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard. He has very limited tools to play around with, considering all of the injuries and deficiencies plaguing that side of the ball. That being said, it's clear Sheppard is the right man for the job. He will be an asset to the team for years to come.

The Detroit Lions Real Troubles

Excluding injuries that have tried to derail the season, there is a real problem that Lions fans don’t want to admit. The offensive line has majorly regressed. Tate Ratledge seems to be the only positive addition to the line. Penei Sewell is still the best offensive tackle in the league and Taylor Decker is still a solid tackle. But Graham Glasgow and the revolving door at guard has been a problem in every loss this season. Brad Holmes is great, but it’s okay to admit that the 2024 draft is looking like a dud.

(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Season is Not Over Yet

Regardless, the Lions still have a very real shot to get back to the playoffs. They need to win every game left on their schedule to guarantee a spot. Even then, they need the Green Bay Packers to lose a game. I predicted that it would be challenging for the team to pass 10 wins this season. I hope to be wrong. Our Detroit Lions face off against Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams on Sunday, December 14th at 4:30 PM. They’ll round out the rest of their season by hosting Pittsburgh. They will then travel to both Minnesota and Chicago to end the season. Forward down the field Detroit!