Bad Omens to Livestream Sold-Out Amsterdam Show

Bad Omens will broadcast their Dec. 12 concert from Amsterdam worldwide through Veeps. The show at AFAS Live marks the second-to-last stop on the band's Do You Feel Love European tour.

The show sold out weeks ago. The group will perform again at the same venue on the following day, on Dec. 13, to close their 2025 fall European run with Bilmuri and The Ghost Inside.

The Platinum-certified act has spent 2025 performing across the globe, including Download in the UK, Graspop in Belgium, and Aftershock in the United States.

Their third studio album, 2022's The Death of Peace of Mind, has racked up over 1.8 billion streams. The band's total catalog has passed 2.7 billion plays, and the record earned RIAA Gold certification.

The lead single "Just Pretend" became the group's first RIAA Platinum single after reaching number one on US Alternative Radio. The track topped several Billboard year-end charts, including Hot Hard Rock Songs, while reaching number six on Alternative Airplay Songs and number 11 on Mainstream Rock Airplay Songs.

The follow-up single, "The Death of Peace of Mind," earned RIAA Gold certification and broke into the Top 10 on Billboard's Rock and Alternative Airplay Charts. Their recent tracks "Specter," "Impose," and "Dying to Love" have also drawn praise from critics.

"Specter" became their fastest climb to number one on Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay and Mediabase Active Rock. "Dying to Love" debuted at number one on the Billboard Alternative Digital Song Sales chart and climbed to number two on Hot Hard Rock Songs.

The North American leg kicks off on Feb. 22 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. The 20-date run features Beartooth and President as support, with shows scheduled through March 27 at Oakland Arena in California.