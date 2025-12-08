6 Most Memorable Films About Dogs

Man's best friend got that name through thousands of years of working alongside us. While the earliest believed descendants of humans have been around for a few million years, dogs have been with us for far less. Somewhere between 20,000 and 40,000 years ago the first canines were domesticated from Gray Wolves.

Man's Best Friend

The earliest dogs were no doubt mostly used as hunting companions. The relationship was obviously very beneficial for both parties. The dogs helped the humans hunt for their food, making it easier and less energy consuming. Dogs were then rewarded by being fed meat from the joint kill. Together hunts would be more efficient and conserve more energy.

This great pairing would lead to thousands of successful years of canine and human hunts and ultimately created the world we exist in now. In modern times, the majority of dogs now live comfortably indoors with their human counterparts and are pampered compared to their ancient descendants.

Dogs in Hollywood

With humanity’s deep bond with dogs very evident, this has been portrayed on the big screen for over 100 years! Hollywood has surely made some tearjerkers and even horror movies about dogs. Let's go through 6 of the most memorable movies with dogs in them.

Marley and Me

Okay this movie is perhaps the most well-known and maybe even over talked about, but there is a reason. It’s a wonderfully done film for its authenticity. This film hits so close to home because it takes you on the entire journey of owning a dog from picking out a puppy to saying goodbye. It’s going to involve tears for sure, but it’s a damn memorable movie.

Where The Red Fern Grows

Yet another tearjerker involving an outcast who only needs the love and companionship of his 2 amazing bloodhounds. The movie is also about testing faith and pushing through what the world throws at you all in the name of life’s greater purpose. If you love dogs, prepare to tear up.

A Dog’s Purpose

This film is groundbreaking and emotionally impactful. This film is based on the concept that dogs remember their past life and the story follows one dog in particular who is determined to find his original owner again. It’s a beautifully done movie that tugs at every emotion you have to offer.

Homeward Bound The Incredible Journey

While technically this film has a cat in it, it qualifies as a dog movie here. The treacherous journey these 3 pets go on after thinking their owners have left them for good is a memorable one. Don’t worry though, everyone lives and the family just left the animals at a friend's ranch so they could go on a vacation!

Eight Below

This movie is extra emotional since it’s based on an incredible true story of a group of dogs who endured the worst the elements had to offer.

Balto

Another incredible movie based on a true story. This film follows the fleet of sled dogs who delivered essential medicine during the diphtheria outbreak in 1925 Alaska.