3 Horror Movie Worlds You Could Survive in

Horror movies and novels have long been both entertaining and keeping fans up at night for a long time. Horror movies go back much farther than most people think. Believe it or not the origin of horror films can be traced all the way back to the 1890’s. Georges Melies directed “Le Manoir Du Diable” which translates to “The House of the devil”. The film was released in 1896. It is not as well-known as the 1920 film “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” or “Nosferatu”. But the movie is credited as the first of its kind.

All 3 films mentioned above are praised for their unsettling nature and themes. They also were regarded as highly rated movies. The genre has certainly come a long way in the last 130 years. Fans want scarier, bolder, gruesome and more sinister plot lines than ever before. I mean there's even a movie about man's best friend being a bloodthirsty killer. (Looking at you Cujo).

(Photo by Hulton Archive)

Horror Movie Worlds

Throughout all the different fictional worlds that now exist in the horror genre there are now numerous would-be death sentences to live in. This made me think about what 3 horror movies could I have the best chance of survival in? This really intrigued me, but I wanted to take it a step further.

If forced to spend an eternity in a horror movie world, which 3 would you choose? I feel like it’s a great question to pose since the answer can vary depending on who you ask. I am no John Rambo, so my answer is going to depend on my own skills. For starters I am throwing all the Alien, Predator and Quiet Place movies out the window and I will tell you why.

Not Ideal Worlds

Alien and Predator movies all consist of these virtually unstoppable beings that seem to always win in battles against trained marines and extraterrestrial monsters. I am not a monster and certainly not as formidable as a U.S. Marine, so I'm respectfully declining those universes. The Quiet Place universe is also an easy no for me.

Simply put, I cannot stay quiet for that long. I know the movies feature survivors. But I’d be farting and snoring in my sleep on the first night, so I know I'd be alive for about 12 hours max. Plus I do like talking. So, let's get down to business then, here are the 3 horror movies that I would choose to spend an eternity in (if forced to choose).

Halloween

Now hear me out on this one. Of course I am simply no match for Michael Myers. This is because these films have proven time and time again one does not simply “kill” Michael Myers. However, being that I live in Michigan I will simply stay where I am at! Michael Myers is physically drawn to Haddonfield, Illinois.

I already don’t like going outside too much, so the simplest solution to a happy life in the Halloween universe is to simply just avoid the entire state of Illinois all together.

10 Cloverfield Lane

This once again might be the inner cave creature in me talking, but I don’t need to go outside in an alien apocalypse. This film follows 2 people who are “rescued” from a man and kept in his underground fortress/bunker after an alien invasion. Yeah the man lies and tells them that the air is toxic and there is no world left blah blah blah.

But at the end of the day the world was taken over by aliens that wildly outmatch anything humanity currently has to offer. Therefore, I would be more than content to stay in an underground bunker with food, shelter, old movies, and board games. Of course, this setup has its flaws, but survivability wise? This one seems like a cake walk unless you think you can take down an entire alien civilization alone.

Blair Witch Project