12 Days of Riffmas
The 12 Days Of Riffmas is back, and we want to stuff your stocking with autographed items from your favorite bands. Whether you have been naughty or nice, these 12 days are packed full of kick-ass gifts for you to win! Be listening on the days and hours below for your chance to win!
Everyone who wins the daily Riffmas gift will also grab some additional stocking stuffers:
- A Pair of MJR Movie Passes
- A Pair of Detroit Auto Show Tickets
- And a $50 Gift Card to Nice & Naughty Upscale Boutique Woodhaven
Plus we also have a BONUS Riffmas Gift you could win for the holiday season!
Below you can enter to win the Bonus Gift that includes:
- A $250 Gift Card to Sargent Appliance: Your Local Family Owned Appliance Store, Quality Appliances For Less!
- And a $200 Gift Card To Mickey Shorr Mobile Electronics
Special Thanks to Frame Works Plymouth
for the Riffmas Gifts Custom Framing
Wednesday 12/3 5pm hour
I Prevail Signed Poster
Thursday 12/4 2pm hour
Mammoth Guitar
Friday 12/5 4pm hour
Papa Roach Signed Poster
Monday 12/8 1pm hour
Ghost Framed Poster & Signed Vinyl
Tuesday 12/9 5pm hour
Breaking Benjamin Guitar
Wednesday 12/10 1pm hour
Myles Kennedy Drumhead
Thursday 12/11 8pm hour
Rise Against Signed Vinyl
Friday 12/12 5pm hour
Shinedown Signed Poster
Monday 12/15 1pm hour
Avatar Drumhead
Tuesday 12/16 8pm hour
Ice Nine Kills Comic Book and Signed Poster
Wednesday 12/17 5pm hour
The Pretty Reckless Signed Poster
Thursday 12/18 1pm hour
Nothing More Guitar
Register below for your chance to win the Bonus Gift that includes:
- A $250 Gift Card to Sargent Appliance: Your Local Family Owned Appliance Store, Quality Appliances For Less!
- And a $200 Gift Card To Mickey Shorr Mobile Electronics
On Air Contest details: For this contest, enter starting at 11:00am on December 3 and 10pm, December 18, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call) that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, Station contest line will be selected, and upon verification, will receive the daily Riffmas Gift, Two (2) MJR Movie Passes, Two (2) Tickets to The Detroit Auto Show, and One (1) $50 Gift Card to Nice & Naughty Upscale Boutique. A maximum of Twelve (12) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway.
Online Contest details: For this contest, can also enter between 12:00 a.m. on December 3 and 11:59pm on December 18, by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on December 19 and upon verification, will receive One (1) $200 Mickey Shorr Mobile Electronics Gift Card and One (1) $250 Sargent Appliance Gift Card. A maximum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.