Motor City Riffs 12/07/2025

Are you in a local band? Would you like your local band's music played on the radio? Better yet, on The Riff? To submit your band, send us an MP3 of one of your songs that you'd like to be played! Send that MP3 to MCR@wrif.com!

In return, we only ask that your music be radio-friendly and swearing-free. Now, I don't think that's asking for too much! So, take the time to edit or censor any swearing out of your music before you send it over. If it swears, it will not be played.

Check out the latest playlist for Sunday nights edition of Motor City Riffs. Listen to all the Michigan made bands and artists who let us play their music!

We're looking forward to hearing your stuff! Motor City Riffs has featured bands from across Michigan and some from Ontario! We've had bands that have never played a public set and bands that are selling out shows! You're never too big or too small for Motor City Riffs.

Did you miss this week's show? Well, you missed a good one! However, don't worry! You can check out the playlist from last week below, featuring all the bands played along with which song. That way, we've got you covered if you hear something you liked but don't know who or what it was. Check out the playlist from December 7th below! Thanks for rocking with WRIF!

Vivian - Carnations

Hammervonhellzwick - Blinded

Hammervonhellzwick- Wheels on fire

The Kings of Strings - Between the cushions

Lascivious - Dark Divine

Kiljin- Erased

Veilborn- Down

Revolution Reign - Shifting The Lens

Savage Reaction - Don't Know Where to Start

The Lion Within - Too Many Lies