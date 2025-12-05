Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Three Days Grace: Win With The Riff

Three Days Grace “Alienation Tour”May 1 | The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS Three Days Grace are bring their “Alienation Tour” to The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor…

Doug Warner
Three Days Grace Caesars Windsor 2026

Three Days Grace

"Alienation Tour"
May 1 | The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

Three Days Grace are bring their “Alienation Tour” to The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor for a show on May 1.  Tickets are on sale now, and this your shot to win with The Riff!

Be listening to score tickets instantly on the air and below is a bonus chance to head across the river and rock The Colosseum with Three Days Grace.

ENTER BELOW

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, December 5 and 11:59pm, December 21, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner(s) on December 8, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Three Days Grace on May 1.  A maximum of Four (4) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway.  A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway.  You must be 21 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Three Days Grace
Doug WarnerWeb Designer
Related Stories
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
ContestsCountdown to TSODoug Warner
12 Days of Riffmas
Contests12 Days of RiffmasDoug Warner
Snacks for Santa: Enter to Win a $200 Uber Eats Gift Card!
ContestsSnacks for Santa: Enter to Win a $200 Uber Eats Gift Card!Elizabeth Urban
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect