Three Days Grace: Win With The Riff
Three Days Grace
"Alienation Tour"
May 1 | The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
Three Days Grace are bring their “Alienation Tour” to The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor for a show on May 1. Tickets are on sale now, and this your shot to win with The Riff!
Be listening to score tickets instantly on the air and below is a bonus chance to head across the river and rock The Colosseum with Three Days Grace.
ENTER BELOW
Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, December 5 and 11:59pm, December 21, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on December 8, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Three Days Grace on May 1. A maximum of Four (4) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 21 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.