Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Evanescence: Win Your Tickets

EvanescenceAugust 2 | Pine Knob Music Theatre Click here for tickets Evanescence is bringing their 2026 World Tour, with Spiritbox and Nova Twins, to Pine Knob for a show on…

Doug Warner
evanescence

Evanescence
August 2 | Pine Knob Music Theatre

Click here for tickets

Evanescence is bringing their 2026 World Tour, with Spiritbox and Nova Twins, to Pine Knob for a show on August 2.  Tickets are on sale now…but we have your chance to win your way in with The Riff!

Be listening for when to call and score tickets to the show instantly and below is your bonus chance to check out Evanescence when they take the stage at Pine Knob in August.

ENTER BELOW

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 10:00am, December 5 and 11:59pm, January 4 by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner(s) on January 5 and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of tickets to Evanescence at Pine Knob on August 2.  A maximum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway.  A minimum of Three (3) prize to be awarded through online giveaway.  You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Evanescence
Doug WarnerWeb Designer
Related Stories
12 Days of Riffmas
Contests12 Days of RiffmasDoug Warner
Viviano
UncategorizedViviano Flower Shop: Win Gift Card HereDoug Warner
Three Days Grace Caesars Windsor 2026
ContestsThree Days Grace: Win With The RiffDoug Warner
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect