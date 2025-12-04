GN’R Release Their First Bit of New Music Since 2023

Legendary classic rock band Guns N’ Roses have released their first bit of new music since 2023. On Thursday, Dec. 4, the band unleashed two new singles, “Nothin’” and “Atlas,” showing off two different sides of their personality.

“Atlas” is a powerful, rollicking hard rock anthem that's totally GN'R in a short whiff of excitement. Meanwhile, “Nothin’” is pulled back, offering deep, introspective lyrics over soft keys and a beautiful guitar. Both songs are out today through Interscope Records. Listen to “Nothin’” here and “Atlas here."

GN'R is Back

Even though this marks the first new music from Guns N' Roses since 2023, they've been consistently releasing new material over the years as they tour the world. "Following 2023’s 'The General' and 'Perhaps,' 'Atlas' and 'Nothin'' join as vital additions to setlists otherwise featuring all the classic hits and deep cut fan favorites from GNR’s early catalogue," a press release states.

While the new songs are available digitally now, on Dec. 12, “Nothin’” and “Atlas” will be available for pre-order on 7-inch vinyl, a Guns N’ Roses store exclusive cassette and a Japan exclusive SHM-CD.

Next year is shaping up to be a busy one for Guns N' Roses. The band will hit the road in the spring and summer of 2026 on a world tour that will take the group through Mexico and Brazil, as well as Europe, the U.S. and Canada.

Guns N’ Roses are one of those rare, lightning-in-a-bottle bands whose impact stretches far beyond arena rafters and record charts. They didn’t just shape rock, they detonated it, rewrote it, set it on fire and then strutted away in leather boots without looking back. To have them reunited, making new music and storming stages again, feels like a gift we weren’t sure we’d ever get twice in one lifetime.

There’s something almost cosmic about seeing Axl, Slash and Duff creating together again. It’s more than nostalgia; it’s a reminder of how powerful chemistry can be when the right people collide. Having GNR back isn’t just exciting for longtime fans; it’s a cultural blessing. It means new songs to fall in love with, new memories to make at stadium shows, new reasons to scream lyrics you haven’t forgotten in thirty years. They’re living proof that legends don’t fade. They just wait for the perfect moment to roar again.