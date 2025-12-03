The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be at Little Caesars Arena for two shows on December 27, and tickets for both shows are still available . Plus a portion of tickets sales will benefit The Salvation Army and Gilda’s Club of Michigan. And we have begun the Countdown To TSO…which could put you in the FRONT ROW!!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 10:00am, December 3 and 10:00pm, December 19, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra on December 28. Tickets awarded will begin in Row 12 and each following giveaway will be for the next row closer to the stage with the final giveaway being for Row 1. A maximum of Twelve (12) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.