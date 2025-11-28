Return To Dust Come By WRIF, Talk About The Band & Play Two Songs
It was cool of the guys from Return To Dust to swing by the studio on November 19th, before their show at the Fillmore with Mammoth and Myles Kennedy.
They ripped through two songs and answered some questions about the band. We talked about how they stick out in a sea of metal-core bands, what the next step in their career looks like, 2026, touring with Mammoth and Myles Kennedy, and more.
They opened up the main stage at RIFF Fest in late September at Pine Knob and killed it. With a mix of Alice In Chains, meets Helmet, with a lot of 90s influences.
They played two songs for WRIF staffers, Bored and Downfall, from their Speak Like The Dead EP. We talked about the latest song the boys released, called New Religion. Check out the video for that song below.
New Religion
You can see what this band is all about by clicking their site below.