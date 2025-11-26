Foo Fighters Claims 13th No. 1 Hit on Rock & Alternative Airplay Chart

Foo Fighters grabbed their 13th No. 1 on Billboard's Rock & Alternative Airplay chart with "Asking for a Friend." It's their second chart-topper this year.

The track leads the survey dated Nov. 29. Billboard wrote, "The song reigns with 5.7 million audience impressions in the week ending Nov. 20, a boost of 6%." "Asking for a Friend" knocked out Sublime's "Ensenada," which had ruled for 10 straight weeks.

Foo Fighters' previous No. 1, "Today's Song," held the top spot for eight weeks in July through September. Then, "Ensenada" took over.

The band now has more No. 1s than any other act since the ranking started in 2009. Green Day and Linkin Park follow with eight No. 1 hits each, while Cage the Elephant and Twenty One Pilots have six apiece.

This marks the first No. 1 featuring drummer Ilan Rubin. He joined in July, replacing former drummer Josh Freese.

"Asking for a Friend" also climbed to No. 2 on Mainstream Rock Airplay and stayed at No. 5 on Alternative Airplay. The track sits at No. 8 on the multimetric Hot Hard Rock Songs chart dated Nov. 22, reflecting data from Nov. 7 to 13.