Foo Fighters Claims 13th No. 1 Hit on Rock & Alternative Airplay Chart

Foo Fighters grabbed their 13th No. 1 on Billboard’s Rock & Alternative Airplay chart with “Asking for a Friend.” It’s their second chart-topper this year. The track leads the survey…

Laura Adkins
(L-R) Chris Shiflett, Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel and Pat Smear of Foo Fighters performs onstage at the after party for the Los Angeles premiere of "Studio 666" at the Fonda Theatre on February 16, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Rich Fury via Getty Images

Foo Fighters grabbed their 13th No. 1 on Billboard's Rock & Alternative Airplay chart with "Asking for a Friend." It's their second chart-topper this year.

The track leads the survey dated Nov. 29. Billboard wrote, "The song reigns with 5.7 million audience impressions in the week ending Nov. 20, a boost of 6%." "Asking for a Friend" knocked out Sublime's "Ensenada," which had ruled for 10 straight weeks. 

Foo Fighters' previous No. 1, "Today's Song," held the top spot for eight weeks in July through September. Then, "Ensenada" took over.

The band now has more No. 1s than any other act since the ranking started in 2009. Green Day and Linkin Park follow with eight No. 1 hits each, while Cage the Elephant and Twenty One Pilots have six apiece.

This marks the first No. 1 featuring drummer Ilan Rubin. He joined in July, replacing former drummer Josh Freese.

"Asking for a Friend" also climbed to No. 2 on Mainstream Rock Airplay and stayed at No. 5 on Alternative Airplay. The track sits at No. 8 on the multimetric Hot Hard Rock Songs chart dated Nov. 22, reflecting data from Nov. 7 to 13.

The single drew 494,000 official U.S. streams during that span. Radio airplay and streaming numbers combined to push the track up multiple rankings. Foo Fighters released "Asking for a Friend" as a standalone single alongside an announcement for the 2026 Take Cover Tour next summer. 

Foo Fighters
Laura AdkinsWriter
