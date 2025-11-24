Lamb Of God: Win Tickets Here

Lamb of God, along with Kublai Khan TX, Fit For An Autopsy, Sanguisugabogg, are taking over The Fox Theatre for a show together on March 22. Tickets are on sale now , and this is your shot to win!

Below you can enter to win tickets to see Lamb of God when they come to The Fox in March.

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, November 24 and 11:59pm, December 14 by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on December 15 and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of tickets to Lamb of God at The Fox Theatre on March 22. A maximum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.