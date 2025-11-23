Motor City Riffs 11/23/2025

Check out the latest playlist for Sunday nights edition of Motor City Riffs. Listen to all the Michigan made bands and artists who let us play their music!

Are you in a local band? Would you like your local band's music played on the radio? Better yet, on The Riff? To submit your band, send us an MP3 of one of your songs that you'd like to be played! Send that MP3 to MCR@wrif.com!

In return, we only ask that your music be radio-friendly and swearing-free. Now, I don't think that's asking for too much! So, take the time to edit or censor any swearing out of your music before you send it over. If it swears, it will not be played.

We're looking forward to hearing your stuff! Motor City Riffs has featured bands from across Michigan and some from Ontario! We've had bands that have never played a public set and bands that are selling out shows! You're never too big or too small for Motor City Riffs.

Did you miss this week's show? Well, you missed a good one! However, don't worry! You can check out the playlist from last week below, featuring all the bands played along with which song. That way, we've got you covered if you hear something you liked but don't know who or what it was. Check out the playlist from September 28th below! Thanks for rocking with WRIF!

Generation Empire - Keep Tight Your Soul

HAMMERVONHELLZWICK - Wheels on fire

Middle Age Science Fair - Good enough

Huron Lines - No Way Out

Gnome Chimpsky - Fallen

Sean Anthony Sullivan - Eyes Glued

Quiet Mind - Fairweather

The New Day - Scars

Blasty's Backroad - Heartbroken mirror

Edison Hollow - Rolling