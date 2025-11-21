Manowar Announces 2027 German Tour Celebrating ‘Kings Of Metal’ and ‘Fighting The World’ Albums

Contests
Laura Adkins
The band Manowar performs in concert at the Kingdom of Rock Festival, at the Navarra Arena, on March 8, 2025, in Pamplona, Navarra, Spain.
Eduardo Sanz / Europa Press via Getty Images

Manowar will launch the Kings Of Metal Fighting The World Tour 2027 with 21 concerts throughout Germany. This tour follows their Blood Of Our Enemies Tour, which honored Hail To England and Sign Of The Hammer.

Each concert features rotating setlists. One performance delivers the complete Kings Of Metal album from start to finish, while the next presents Fighting The World in its entirety alongside extra songs.

The band started in 1980 in upstate New York. Bass player Joey DeMaio and singer Eric Adams are the only original members still performing.

Fighting The World dropped in 1987, and Kings Of Metal arrived in 1988. Both records contain fan favorites, including "Fighting the World," "Defender," "Hail and Kill," and "Warriors of the World United."

DeMaio shared news about the re-recording of Sign Of The Hammer, which hit its 40th anniversary in 2024. "We recorded everything. We listened. And we weren't satisfied," he wrote on his website. "The sound wasn't there yet. It wasn't the crushing, earth-shaking power we demand from ourselves. ... So what did we do? We took apart our studios, tried new equipment configurations. We recorded again. ... Could we have rushed it out? Sure. But that's not who we are." 

The band performed at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York, on Nov. 30, 2024. That concert was their first U.S. show in ten years.

An exclusive presale for Army Of Immortals members opens on Nov. 21 and closes on Nov. 25. General ticket sales will start on Dec. 2 through Eventim.de and Manowar's website. A small number of Ultimate Fan Experience upgrades will be available.

