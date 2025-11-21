Highly Suspect: Last Call To Win!

Highly Suspect will be at The Fillmore on December 12 to celebrate the 10 th Anniversary of their album “Mister Asylum”, and tickets are still available . Plus this is your “Last Call” to win your way in!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, November 21 and 11:59pm, December 9 by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on December 10, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Highly Suspect on December 12. A maximum of Eight (8) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.