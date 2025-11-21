Contests
Chris D’Elia: Win With The Riff

Chris D'Elia
December 7 | The Masonic Jack White Theatre
Click here for tickets
Comedian Chris D'Elia brings his "Straight Outta The Multiverse" Tour to Detroit for a show at The Masonic Jack White Theatre on December 7.

December 7 | The Masonic Jack White Theatre

Comedian Chris D’Elia brings his “Straight Outta The Multiverse” Tour to Detroit for a show at The Masonic Jack White Theatre on December 7.  Tickets are still available, and we have your chance to win with The Riff!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 5:20, November 21 and 11:59pm, December 2 by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner(s) on December 3 and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of tickets to Chris D’Elia at The Masonic Jack White Theatre on December 7.  A maximum of Three (3) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway.  You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

