Motley Crue: Win With The Riff

Motley Crue his hitting the road next year in celebration of the 20 th Anniversary of the “Carnival Of Sins” Tour and the band’s 45 th Anniversary. They will be taking the stage at Pine Knob, along with Tesla and Extreme, on July 20. Tickets go on sale on November 21 …but you could win your way in with The Riff!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 4:05pm, November 18 and 11:59pm, December 14 by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on December 15 and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of tickets to Motley Crue at Pine Knob on July 20. A maximum of Ten (10) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.