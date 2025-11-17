This Day in Rock History: November 17

Nov. 17 is a day to remember for many legendary musicians and their fans, including Bob Dylan, The Eagles, and John Lennon. Join us as we uncover the most important events that took place on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Two rock giants celebrate milestones on this day, 41 years apart:

1966: The Beach Boys achieved their first U.K. No. 1 single with their most famous song, "Good Vibrations." It had been released the month before and became a huge international hit, also reaching No. 1 in the U.S. a few weeks later.

The Beach Boys achieved their first U.K. No. 1 single with their most famous song, "Good Vibrations." It had been released the month before and became a huge international hit, also reaching No. 1 in the U.S. a few weeks later. 2007: The Eagles reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart for the first time in over a decade with their comeback record Long Road Out of Eden, their first studio album since 1979. It was the band's first-ever double album, and they spent six years creating it.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Nov. 17 is also an anniversary for a few iconic albums from some of the biggest names in music history:

1970: Elton John recorded his live album, 11-17-70, as he performed during a radio broadcast at New York City's A&R Recording studios. The recording was initially meant to be a one-off radio broadcast on WABC-FM, but its bootleg popularity encouraged the record label to put it out as a live album.

Elton John recorded his live album, 11-17-70, as he performed during a radio broadcast at New York City's A&R Recording studios. The recording was initially meant to be a one-off radio broadcast on WABC-FM, but its bootleg popularity encouraged the record label to put it out as a live album. 1971: Bob Dylan released his second greatest hits compilation, Bob Dylan's Greatest Hits Vol. II, via Columbia Records. It included some of his more recent hits, plus some previously unreleased material.

Bob Dylan released his second greatest hits compilation, Bob Dylan's Greatest Hits Vol. II, via Columbia Records. It included some of his more recent hits, plus some previously unreleased material. 1980: John Lennon and his wife, Yoko Ono, released their fifth collaborative album, Double Fantasy, through Geffen Records. The album featured songs from both artists and was Lennon's final recording during his lifetime, as he passed away only three weeks later.