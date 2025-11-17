Jim Gaffigan: Win With The Riff
Jim GaffiganMarch 6 | The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor Click here for tickets Comedian Jim Gaffigan is bringing his “Everything Is Wonderful” tour to The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor for…
Jim Gaffigan
March 6 | The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
Click here for tickets
Comedian Jim Gaffigan is bringing his “Everything Is Wonderful” tour to The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor for a show on March 6. Tickets are on sale now, and you can win your way in with The Riff!
Be listening to win tickets and below is a bonus chance to head across the bridge to Windsor and check out Jim Gaffigan live onstage at The Colosseum.
ENTER BELOW
Trouble viewing the form? Please refresh your page.
Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, November 17 and 11:59pm, December 7, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on December 8, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Jim Gaffigan on March 6. A maximum of Four (4) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 21 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.