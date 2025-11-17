Jim Gaffigan: Win With The Riff

Comedian Jim Gaffigan is bringing his “Everything Is Wonderful” tour to The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor for a show on March 6. Tickets are on sale now , and you can win your way in with The Riff!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, November 17 and 11:59pm, December 7, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on December 8, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Jim Gaffigan on March 6. A maximum of Four (4) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 21 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.