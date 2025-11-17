Black Stone Cherry Releases Title Track From Upcoming ‘Celebrate’ EP

Black Stone Cherry released a music video for "Celebrate," the title track from their new EP. It hits shelves March 6, 2026, via Mascot Records.

"We had so much fun coming up with the concept for the 'Celebrate' video," the group said, as reported by Rock 'N' Load. "We got on a phone call with director Kyle Loftus and we all hashed out ideas until we landed on something that got us all excited. We wanted the video to show what it's like to be stuck in something, whether that be a boring job or maybe stuck in your own head, and how any little opportunity can lead to a small victory."

The track focuses on finding joy when moments are small. Actor and musician Aaron Paulsen stars in the clip. It ends with confetti to show what celebrating feels like inside your mind.

"The song itself is about celebrating every little thing in life, even if it's just making it through the day," the band added.

Black Stone Cherry produced "Celebrate" themselves. They recorded at High Street Studios in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Six original songs fill the EP, plus a cover. Simple Minds' "Don't You (Forget About Me)" gets reworked with Tyler Connolly from Theory Of A Deadman on guest vocals.

"I'm Fine" takes inspiration from Nirvana's grunge sound. Singer and guitarist Chris Robertson described the EP as "a snapshot of that artist's life" and "a culmination of everything we've lived since 'Screamin' At The Sky.'"

Guitarist Ben Wells and his wife suffered a miscarriage during the writing process. Two days later, he channeled the experience into the song "Deep."