Black Stone Cherry Releases Title Track From Upcoming 'Celebrate' EP

Black Stone Cherry released a music video for "Celebrate," the title track from their new EP. It hits shelves March 6, 2026, via Mascot Records.  "We had so much fun…

Dan Teodorescu
Chris Robertson and Jon Lawhon of American rock band Black Stone Cherry perform live on stage during the first day of Hard Rock Calling, at Hyde Park on July 13, 2012 in London, England.
Jim Dyson / Stringer via Getty Images

Black Stone Cherry released a music video for "Celebrate," the title track from their new EP. It hits shelves March 6, 2026, via Mascot Records. 

"We had so much fun coming up with the concept for the 'Celebrate' video," the group said, as reported by Rock 'N' Load. "We got on a phone call with director Kyle Loftus and we all hashed out ideas until we landed on something that got us all excited. We wanted the video to show what it's like to be stuck in something, whether that be a boring job or maybe stuck in your own head, and how any little opportunity can lead to a small victory."

The track focuses on finding joy when moments are small. Actor and musician Aaron Paulsen stars in the clip. It ends with confetti to show what celebrating feels like inside your mind.

"The song itself is about celebrating every little thing in life, even if it's just making it through the day," the band added.

Black Stone Cherry produced "Celebrate" themselves. They recorded at High Street Studios in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Six original songs fill the EP, plus a cover. Simple Minds' "Don't You (Forget About Me)" gets reworked with Tyler Connolly from Theory Of A Deadman on guest vocals.

"I'm Fine" takes inspiration from Nirvana's grunge sound. Singer and guitarist Chris Robertson described the EP as "a snapshot of that artist's life" and "a culmination of everything we've lived since 'Screamin' At The Sky.'"

Guitarist Ben Wells and his wife suffered a miscarriage during the writing process. Two days later, he channeled the experience into the song "Deep."

The band is touring the United States through November and December with Them Dirty Roses and Ayron Jones. Shows run through Dec. 10 in Cincinnati. They'll play Arizona Bike Week on April 8, 2026, in Scottsdale. Then comes Creed's Summer of '99 And Beyond Cruise from April 17-21, 2026, in Miami. All tour dates are listed on the band's official website.

Dan Teodorescu
