Black Label Society: Win Here

Black Label Society, along with Zakk Sabbath, are coming to The Motor City when they hit the stage at The Fillmore for a show on March 28. Tickets are on sale now , and The Riff has your shot to go for free.

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, November 17 and 11:59pm, December 14 by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on December 15 and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of tickets to Black Label Society at The Fillmore on March 28. A maximum of Seven (7) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.