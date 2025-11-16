Contests
Motor City Riffs 11/09/2025

Nathan Franklin
Are you in a local band? Would you like your local band's music played on the radio? Better yet, on The Riff? To submit your band, send us an MP3 of one of your songs that you'd like to be played! Send that MP3 to MCR@wrif.com!

In return, we only ask that your music be radio-friendly and swearing-free. Now, I don't think that's asking for too much! So, take the time to edit or censor any swearing out of your music before you send it over. If it swears, it will not be played.

Motor City Riffs

We're looking forward to hearing your stuff! Motor City Riffs has featured bands from across Michigan and some from Ontario! We've had bands that have never played a public set and bands that are selling out shows! You're never too big or too small for Motor City Riffs.

Did you miss this week's show? Well, you missed a good one! However, don't worry! You can check out the playlist from last week below, featuring all the bands played along with which song. That way, we've got you covered if you hear something you liked but don't know who or what it was. Check out the playlist from September 28th below! Thanks for rocking with WRIF!

Upon Wings - Velvet Shadow

Panda House - Overexposure

Raymond Andrew - Pain

Master of the House - Lost Angel

Valaura - 0 Holy Rollin

Abaddon's End - Absent in Adolescence

Broken In Progress - The 99

Revolution Reign - Rise of the New Dawn

Roscoe GT - Televida

Roscoe GT - Circle

Roscoe GT - Red white and news

Roscoe GT - Analog

