Matthew and Gunnar Nelson Talk Debut Book

Hard rock duo Nelson brings together brothers Matthew and Gunnar Nelson, the twin sons of Ricky Nelson and Kristin Nelson. The two hit it big in the early 1990s with…

Anne Erickson
Matthew and Gunnar Nelson Reflect on Family, Fame & Rock History _ Talkin' Rock with Meltdown

Hard rock duo Nelson brings together brothers Matthew and Gunnar Nelson, the twin sons of Ricky Nelson and Kristin Nelson. The two hit it big in the early 1990s with their debut studio album, After the Rain, thanks to the chart-topping "(Can't Live Without Your) Love and Affection."

Now, the duo has a new book called What Happened to Your Hair?: How We Played Loud... Loved Proud... and Never Backed Down... dropping on Dec. 16.

Inside the Nelson Brothers' New Book

The book's official description states, "Gunnar and Matthew Nelson reveal the untold stories of their upbringing from their iconic grandparents Ozzie and Harriet to their legendary father Ricky Nelson. What Happened To Your Hair? details their journey to not only hit #1 on the charts but also navigate one of the wildest careers in popular music, all while crafting their unique paths on their own terms."

They add that the brothers wrote this book without a ghostwriter, and they "candidly discuss the struggles they faced, from industry setbacks to personal trials, and how these challenges ultimately made them stronger and more determined."

WRIF's Meltdown caught up with the Nelson brothers to talk about the new book. So, what made now the right time to release it?

"You know, we just got that question, and honestly, we really just didn't feel it was time yet and we hadn't lived enough life really to say, 'We're going to write our book,' you know?" they told Meltdown. "We're not getting any younger. We have a lot of stories to tell."

They added, "There were so many people at our concerts, and at a lot our shows, we'll tell a story behind a song or talk about an anecdote that led up to something or somebody we met along the way. We just had too many people saying, 'You guys need to write a book.' We always stay after shows and meet people, sometimes two or three hours after shows now, and it's kind of fun, and that seemed to keep coming up. I think the real driver for this, if I'm going to be a 100% honest."

They also said that this is definitely a book for a certain generation, noting, "We tell stories, warts and all, and this is definitely a Gen X book for Gen Xers. It's not candy coated, and it's not bubble wrapped. It's a great way of letting people know who we are, because that's the only frustration we've had, is unless you've had a conversation with us like this, you really don't know what makes us tick. We kind of got tired of feeling like we were guilty until proven innocent. So, we wrote it down."

What Happened to Your Hair?: How We Played Loud... Loved Proud... and Never Backed Down... is out on Dec. 16, just in time for the holidays.

Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
