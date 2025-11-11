Dying Wish: Win Tickets With Midnight Metal!

Dying Wish

The Shelter | November 28

Dying Wish, along with Static Dress, Orthodox, Gouge Away, and Boltcutter will hit the stage at The Shelter on November 28. There are tickets still available for this show….AND The Riff’s Midnight Metal wants to hook you up!

Below you can enter to win tickets to check out Dying Wish when they come to The Shelter on November 28.

ENTER BELOW

Trouble viewing the form? Please refresh your page