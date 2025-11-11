Contests
Dying Wish: Win Tickets With Midnight Metal!

Dying Wish, along with Static Dress, Orthodox, Gouge Away, and Boltcutter will hit the stage at The Shelter on November 28.

Ken Wasilewski
Dying Wish St. Andrews 2025

Dying Wish

The Shelter | November 28

Dying Wish, along with Static Dress, Orthodox, Gouge Away, and Boltcutter will hit the stage at The Shelter on November 28.  There are tickets still available for this show….AND The Riff’s Midnight Metal wants to hook you up!

Below you can enter to win tickets to check out Dying Wish when they come to The Shelter on November 28.

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 3:40pm, November 11 and 11:59pm, November 23 by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner(s) on November 24 and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of tickets to Dying Wish at The Shelter on November 28.  A maximum of Three (3) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway.  You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Midnight Metal
Ken WasilewskiWriter
