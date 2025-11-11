Biffy Clyro: Win With The Riff!

Contests
Ken Wasilewski
Biffy Clyro 2025

Biffy Clyro

The Magic Stick | December 11

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

Biffy Clyro are coming to Detroit for a show at The Magic Stick on December 11.  Tickets for this show are still available, and if you haven’t seen them, you need to check this show out!  Plus The Riff has your chance to get in for FREE!

Below you can enter to win tickets to see Biffy Clyro live onstage in the intimate setting of The Magic Stick this December.

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 4:00pm, November 11 and 11:59pm, December 7 by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner(s) on December 8 and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of tickets to Biffy Clyro at The Magic Stick on December 11.  A maximum of Ten (10) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway.  You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Biffy Clyro
Ken WasilewskiWriter
