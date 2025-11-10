Contests
Spiritbox: Last Call To Win With The Riff

SPIRITBOXNovember 30 | The Masonic Temple Theatre Click here for tickets 101 WRIF presents Spiritbox when they come to Detroit to take the stage at The Masonic Temple Theatre on…

SPIRITBOX
November 30 | The Masonic Temple Theatre

101 WRIF presents Spiritbox when they come to Detroit to take the stage at The Masonic Temple Theatre on November 30.  There are tickets still available, and this is your LAST CALL to win with The Riff! 

Be listening for the chance to win tickets instantly on the air and below is a bonus shot to rock The Masonic with Spiritbox for free on The Riff.

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am on November 10 and 11:59pm on November 23, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner(s) on November 24, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of tickets to Spiritbox on November 30.  A maximum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway.  A minimum of Three (3) prize to be awarded through online giveaway.   You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

