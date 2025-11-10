Rush: Win Your Way In!

Rush will bring their “Fifty Something” Tour to Little Caesars Arena for two shows on August 26 and 28. Tickets for both shows are still available , but The Riff has your shot to win your way in!!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, November 10 and 11:59pm, November 23 by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on November 24 and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of tickets to Rush at Little Caesars Arena on August 28, 2026. A maximum of Four (4) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.