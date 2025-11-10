Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony Brings Evening of Tributes

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrated its 40th years with their annual ceremony and a new class of inductees on Saturday night, Nov. 8, at the Peacock Theater…

Anne Erickson
The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place on Saturday night, Nov. 8, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
Getty Images / Theo Wargo

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrated its 40th years with their annual ceremony and a new class of inductees on Saturday night, Nov. 8, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

This year, the Rock Hall honored Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Soundgarden and the White Stripes in the performer category, as well as Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon for musical influence; Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins and Carol Kaye for musical excellence; and Warner Records executive Lenny Waronker with the Ahmet Ertegun Award. For those who didn't catch the festivities live, an edited special will air on ABC on Jan. 1, 2026.

Rock Hall Honors Sly Stone and Ozzy Osbourne

The Rock Hall opened the induction ceremony with a tribute to Sly Stone, who died in June at the age of 82. Stevie Wonder started the Sly tribute by performing "Dance to the Music" backed by the Roots' Questlove behind the drumkit, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea on bass guitar and Beck on guitar and backing vocals.

On top of honoring Stone, the Rock Hall also paid tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne, who was inducted into the organization both as a solo artist and with Black Sabbath. The in memoriam wrapped up with clips of late Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson and a performance of "God Only Knows" by Elton John.

"He was the one who influenced me more than anyone else when it came to writing songs on the piano," Elton said during the ceremony. "Meeting someone who’s a true genius doesn't happen very often."

Another highlight was grunge rock band Soundgarden being inducted into the Rock Hall. Guitarist Kim Thayil, drummer Matt Cameron, and bass players Ben Shepherd and Hiro Yamamoto were there to accept the honor on behalf of late frontman Chris Cornell, who died in 2017 after a concert in Detroit. Actor Jim Carrey inducted the grunge icons and reminisced about when he insisted that they be the musical guest when he hosted "Saturday Night Live" in 1996. The Pretty Reckless vocalist Taylor Momsen, Chris Cornell's Daughter Toni and Brandi Carlile performed with Soundgarden during their set.

Ozzy Osbournesly stone
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
Static-X frontman Wayne Static performs during a "Saw III" soundtrack release party at the Rain Nightclub after a special screening of the movie at the Palms Casino Resort early October 27, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicUnauthorized Documentary on Wayne Static and Tera Wray Set for January 2026 ProductionLaura Adkins
Jack White and Meg White of the White Stripes perform on "The Daily Show With Jon Stewart," the first live band performance for the show, December 1, 2005 in New York City.
MusicWhite Stripes Enter Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as Meg White Becomes Third Female Drummer HonoredLaura Adkins
Taylor Momsen performs onstage at the2025 Rock &amp; Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside at Peacock Theater on November 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicTaylor Momsen Says Warner Bros. Called Her Ungrateful for Leaving Gossip Girl Mid-SeriesLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect