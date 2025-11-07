Contests
“Predator Badlands”: See It For FREE!

Ken Wasilewski
Predator Badlands

“Predator: Badlands”, starring Elle Fanning, is in theaters now.  Set in the future, a young Predator is an outcast from his clan and finds an unlikely ally to search for the ultimate adversary.  Want to check it out?  We want to get you in for FREE! 

Below you can enter to win a pair of Fandango tickets to see Predator: Badlands in participating theaters for free on The Riff.

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, November 7 and 11:59pm, November 16 by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner(s) on November 16 and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Fandango Tickets to see Predator: Badlands at participating theaters.  A maximum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway.  You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE

Predator: Badlands
Ken WasilewskiWriter
