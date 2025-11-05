Contests
Black Stone Cherry: Win With The Riff

Black Stone Cherry District 142 | November 22 CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS Black Stone Cherry will take the stage at District 142 in Wyandotte on November 22.  Tickets for this…

Ken Wasilewski
Black Stone Cherry 2025

Black Stone Cherry

District 142 | November 22

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

Black Stone Cherry will take the stage at District 142 in Wyandotte on November 22.  Tickets for this show are still available AND you can also win your way in with The Riff!

Below you can enter to win tickets to check out Black Stone Cherry when they come to District 142 to rock downriver!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 4:00pm, November 5 and 11:59pm, November 18 by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner(s) on November 19 and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of tickets to Black Stone Cherry at District 142 on November 22.  A maximum of Ten (10) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway.  You must be 21 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Black Stone Cherry
Ken WasilewskiWriter
