This Day in Rock History: November 4

Nov. 4 gave rock fans plenty to celebrate throughout the years. It's the anniversary of Pink Floyd's first-ever performance in North America and the date when a 20-year-old Bob Dylan made his Carnegie Hall debut. Keep reading to learn more about these and other major events that happened on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Many huge artists celebrate major milestones on Nov. 4, including the Eagles and Elton John. The following are some of the most notable:

1961: Bob Dylan made his Carnegie Hall debut in the smaller Carnegie Chapter Hall. His 22-song set included both covers and originals and was attended by only 56 people, but it's considered a major milestone for the legendary singer and poet.

Bob Dylan made his Carnegie Hall debut in the smaller Carnegie Chapter Hall. His 22-song set included both covers and originals and was attended by only 56 people, but it's considered a major milestone for the legendary singer and poet. 1989: Elton John reached a sensational milestone, with "Sacrifice" becoming his 50th entry on the U.K. singles charts. Although it debuted modestly at No. 55, it eventually became a No. 1 single.

Elton John reached a sensational milestone, with "Sacrifice" becoming his 50th entry on the U.K. singles charts. Although it debuted modestly at No. 55, it eventually became a No. 1 single. 1991: The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced that seven acts would be inducted the following January. The seven legendary acts were Jimi Hendrix, the Yardbirds, Johnny Cash, the Isley Brothers, Sam & Dave, Bobby (Blue) Bland, and Booker T. & the M.G.'s.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced that seven acts would be inducted the following January. The seven legendary acts were Jimi Hendrix, the Yardbirds, Johnny Cash, the Isley Brothers, Sam & Dave, Bobby (Blue) Bland, and Booker T. & the M.G.'s. 2007: The Eagles' first studio album in 28 years, Long Road out of Eden, became their first to reach No. 1 on the U.K. album charts. It also reached the top spot in the U.S. and earned Platinum status in both countries, as well as several others.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Nov. 4 is also the anniversary of some iconic performances and albums. A couple of them include the following:

1967: Pink Floyd performed their first-ever show on American soil at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco. It was the first show of their first U.S. tour, which was cut short due to Syd Barrett's deteriorating mental health.

Pink Floyd performed their first-ever show on American soil at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco. It was the first show of their first U.S. tour, which was cut short due to Syd Barrett's deteriorating mental health. 1970: David Bowie released his third studio album, The Man Who Sold the World, in the U.S. It was his first collaboration with guitarist Mick Ronson, which gave the album a more blues-rock sound than Bowie's previous works.