Mammoth: The Riff’s Backstage Pass

MAMMOTH
November 19 | Fillmore Detroit
Mammoth, along with Myles Kennedy, will hit the stage at The Fillmore on November 19, and there are tickets for the show…

MAMMOTH
November 19 | Fillmore Detroit
Mammoth, along with Myles Kennedy, will hit the stage at The Fillmore on November 19, and there are tickets for the show still available.  And we have your last shot to win tickets…and you could also score The Riff’s Backstage Pass!

Be listening for when to call to win tickets instantly and below is a chance to win.  If you win, you’ll also be qualified for the grand prize…passes to meet Mammoth before they rock The Fillmore that night!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, October 31 and 3:00pm, November 17, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner(s) on November 17, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Mammoth on November 19.  A maximum of Eight (8) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway.  A minimum of Two (2) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway.  Five (5) Grand Prize Winners will be selected by random draw from all qualifiers to win One (1) Pair of Passes to meet Mammoth at the show.  You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Mammoth
