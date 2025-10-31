Avatar: Meet the Band!

Avatar will be at The Fillmore with Alien Weaponry and Spirit World on November 20, and there are tickets still available . Plus this is your final chance to win your tickets, AND you might meet the band!

Be listening to score tickets instantly on the air and below is a bonus shot to win. If you win you will also be qualified to win passes to meet Avatar that night before they take the stage at The Fillmore.

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am,October 31 and 11:59pm, November 17, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on November 18, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Avatar on November 20. A maximum of Eight (8) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. Five (5) Grand Prize Winners will be selected by random draw from all qualifiers to win One (1) Pair of Passes to meet Avatar at the show. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.