Hockeytown Centennial Fanfest: Win Tickets Here

Hockeytown Centennial Fanfest

November 6-9 | MOTORCITY CASINO HOTEL

The Hockeytown Centennial Fanfest is happening from November 6th to 9th at the MotorCity Casino Hotel. This is a four-day celebration honoring a century of Red Wings hockey. Experience the legacy of one of the sport’s most iconic franchises with 50+ alumni appearances, interactive exhibits, and family-friendly fun.

Explore historic exhibits, interactive experiences, and test your skills in hands-on challenges. Plus there will be autograph sessions, Q&A panels, watch parties, kid activities, exclusive merchandise, and unforgettable moments that celebrate the past, present, and future of Hockeytown. Over 50 Detroit Red Wings Alumni are scheduled to attend, including:

Sergei Fedorov

Steve Yzerman

Nicklas Lidström

Henrik Zetterberg

Chris Chelios

Vladimir Konstantinov

Chris Osgood

Single Day and Four Day Tickets and VIP Packages are on sale now. Plus The Riff wants to hook you up to go for free! Below you can enter to win tickets to check out The Hockeytown Centennial Fanfest and celebrate 100 years of Detroit Red Wings hockey!

