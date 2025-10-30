Contests
Hockeytown Centennial Fanfest: Win Tickets Here

Hockeytown Centennial FanfestNovember 6-9 | MOTORCITY CASINO HOTEL CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS The Hockeytown Centennial Fanfest is happening from November 6th to 9th at the MotorCity Casino Hotel. This is…

Ken Wasilewski
Red Wings Fan Fest 2025

Hockeytown Centennial Fanfest
November 6-9 | MOTORCITY CASINO HOTEL

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

The Hockeytown Centennial Fanfest is happening from November 6th to 9th at the MotorCity Casino Hotel. This is a four-day celebration honoring a century of Red Wings hockey. Experience the legacy of one of the sport’s most iconic franchises with 50+ alumni appearances, interactive exhibits, and family-friendly fun.

Explore historic exhibits, interactive experiences, and test your skills in hands-on challenges. Plus there will be autograph sessions, Q&A panels, watch parties, kid activities, exclusive merchandise, and unforgettable moments that celebrate the past, present, and future of Hockeytown. Over 50 Detroit Red Wings Alumni are scheduled to attend, including:

Sergei Fedorov
Steve Yzerman
Nicklas Lidström
Henrik Zetterberg
Chris Chelios
Vladimir Konstantinov
Chris Osgood

Single Day and Four Day Tickets and VIP Packages are on sale now. Plus The Riff wants to hook you up to go for free! Below you can enter to win tickets to check out The Hockeytown Centennial Fanfest and celebrate 100 years of Detroit Red Wings hockey!

ENTER BELOW

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 3:15pm, October 30 and 3:00pm, November 5 by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner(s) on November 5 and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Single Day Tickets for one of the dates of the Hockeytown Centennial Fanfest at MotorCity Casino Hotel from November 6 to 9.  A maximum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway.  You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Detroit Red Wings
Ken WasilewskiWriter
