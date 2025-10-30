Haunted Michigan: Steve Shippy On The Dogman, USS Edson, & More

A few days ago, I floated a text to my friend Steve Shippy. I wanted to see if he'd come on and talk about everything paranormal around Michigan. He agreed and once again did not disappoint while talking all things haunted around Michigan and beyond.

A Haunting On Brockway Street 3

Steve is no stranger to hauntings in and around the mid-Michigan area. On November 29th, Steve and his crew present A Haunting On Brockway Street 3. It takes place at the Temple Theater in Saginaw. Get all the info here. I met Steve through his investigation of the Hell House. You can listen to our first conversation here, or watch below.

Michigan Hell House

We've discussed the Michigan Hell House before, but Steve touched on it again. "With a case like this, you know, Dice Road. First of all, Dice Road is an infamous back road in Michigan, Saginaw County. It's a very rural community. And it's known for so many hauntings per capita. It's crazy!" It's not just the house. There's a bridge that's said to be haunted.

There's these rumors about a man named Crazy Larry that comes back. There's a phantom car, they say, that chases people. And I even know people that claim this happened, you know, because to me, that's kind of a wild belief, right, that there is a phantom car that appears out of nowhere, gets behind you, no headlights, and runs you out. And I'm kind of like, yeah, well, maybe that's a neighbor being protective or something. But this has been going on for like 45 years. These claims, you know, and I have personal friends that I believe that say this did happen."

I love talking to Steve. He's a fascinating dude. He's deeply invested in this world and has a huge passion for it.

Other Haunted Locations Around Michigan

Steve spoke of many other haunted locales around our state. "I mean, we have so much lore, you know. We really are rich in lore and hauntings. And, you know, whether it be specific lighthouses in the area, like the old Shoal Lighthouse, I think that's 20 miles out in the water in Lake Michigan. Talks about apparitions, poltergeist-type activity, even elemental-type things." Then our conversation took a slight turn. "We have the Michigan Dogman, which I don't want to say too much about, but you're going to be hearing about that from me quite a bit in the very near future.

We've got the USS Edson battleship in Bay City that is said to have a lot of activity. And I can go on record to say that that's absolutely true. I spent a few months on that ship investigating it.And wow, you know, I wasn't quite prepared for that one!"

The Dogman

This is very interesting. I've heard about this "Dogman" for a few years. Steve said, Yes, there've been sightings. "I mean, primarily, to me, it seems that the hot spot is going to be northern Michigan. And that, you know, kind of above mid-Michigan, you know, kind of Crawford County, Roscommon County, even up in the Traverse City region. And, of course, you know, even further, even into the Upper Peninsula. And that's not something that would normally be in my wheelhouse, right?

But all I'm going to say is that, you know, when I was much younger, there was a strange incident that I observed, you know, that I've kind of always kept to myself and the very few people that were present. Because it's one of those things where you don't really know what to say, you know? Like, I mean, you know, people will kind of say, well, you know, black bears can have, you know, but you know the difference between a black bear and something. I'll just leave it at that. There's a lot to be said there and a lot that's going to be said about that."

USS Edson In Saginaw

I've talked with many other investigators who have accounts of paranormal activity on this ship. Steve agrees. He broke some news to me that the ship will be part of his next film. "'I'll drop it here with you. That is going to be my next film is a haunting on the Saginaw River, the Gray Ghost. That will be the next haunted Saginaw documentary to follow from Brockway 3."

Is there activity on the old battleship? 1,000 percent! "In fact, whatever expectation I was hoping that might be the case was a thousand times above that, you know, to the point where we just kept coming back every night that we could, because it seemed like the longer we were investigating it, the higher the activity we were catching. You know, so we stayed as long as we were basically allowed to stay."

The Warrens

Having just watched the latest Conjuring film, I asked Steve about the famous, and sometimes controversial Warrens, Ed and Lorraine. "I think that they were good people. I think they had really good intentions. And, you know, sure, there's always going to be controversy. But then again, if you don't have any controversy, then you're not making any noise."