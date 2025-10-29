Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Primer 55’s Joshua Toomey Talks Podcasting, Touring, & More

Joshua Toomey is Primer 55’s bass player and host of the Talk Toomey Podcast. In the 10th year of his podcast, we discuss talking to our favorite rockers, putting the…

Meltdown

Joshua Toomey is Primer 55's bass player and host of the Talk Toomey Podcast. In the 10th year of his podcast, we discuss talking to our favorite rockers, putting the band back together, and hitting the road (The Machine Shop with Smile Empty Soul on Saturday, November 1st), and more.

Talk Toomey Podcast

He's done more than 500 episodes of his podcast, Talk Toomey. He's interviewed rockers from all over the spectrum. That podcast led to another one with fellow bassist, David Ellefson. He said he mentioned it to him, and he's now co-hosting that one too! "It's funny interviewing him over the years, and that's how the David Ellefson show came about, because I just, at the end of our interview, I'm like, dude, you need your own podcast. As he went on "You know, he's a great talker, he's a great storyteller." And that's how that podcast was born.

Putting Primer 55 Back Together

With the 25th anniversary of their first album, Introduction To Mayhem, they're once again hitting the tour trail, something Joshua didn't think would ever happen. "You know, obviously, with our singer (Jason "J-Sin" Luttrell) passing away and our guitar player (Bobby Burns) having some health issues, there for a little while. And so I was just like, I'll probably never play live again in a band situation like that because I'm in my mid-40s now. And I'm like, the thought of starting a band right now sounds crazy. But I've done some stuff, you know, like jam nights and things like that. I've gotten up and done those."

He went on, "And those do kind of, you know, scratch that itch to get on stage and play some songs and do some things here and there. But, yeah, just getting back on stage after all these years is wild."

They've got dates through the rest of the year.

Growing Up A Metal Fan

He grew up a metal fan, never missing an episode of MTV's Headbangers Ball, which exposed him to bands, and eventually to interviewing them as well. "But, man, those Headbangers Balls were influential for me.
I mean, that's where I found out about Pantera. That's where I found out about a bunch of bands.
So, yeah, it's been cool to kind of be able to interview the heroes, you know, be it media, be it music, and whatnot.
So, it's been a fun time."

Sunday, they play the Event Venue in Cadillac, Michigan. I had to ask him if he's going to visit the KISS monument at the high school. "One of the reasons I play any instrument is because of Ace Frehley, rest in peace.
So yeah, I will be. When I just saw Ellefson a couple days ago, and we talked about that, I was like, How far is the Cadillac memorial from the venue? And he's like, dude, he's like five minutes. I was like, all right, I'm going!"

Watch the interview above; there's a lot we talked about, then go see Joshua and the band Saturday Night at The World-Famous Machine Shop in Flint, and Sunday at the Events Venue in Cadillac.

meltdown
MeltdownEditor
Meltdown started on the mighty WRIF on the evening of Halloween, 1995. Technically, his first on-air shift was the morning of November 1st. Moving to the Motor City from Buffalo, N.Y., he has built a career and family. Over his almost three-decade stint at RIFF, he's had the privilege to work with some of the biggest personalities in Detroit radio history. He boasts of being just the second-afternoon drive jock in the station's illustrious 53-year history. Along with his love for rock music and attending concerts, he's also an avid Harley-Davidson enthusiast and hockey player. He plays year-round and manages to squeeze in a few charity games throughout the year. Meltdown writes about the Detroit Red Wings, rock music, and Detroit concert venues.
Related Stories
Envy Of None’s Maiah Wynne Speaks To Getting In The Band, Making Music With A Rush Legend, & More
EntertainmentEnvy Of None’s Maiah Wynne Speaks To Getting In The Band, Making Music With A Rush Legend, & MoreMeltdown
Tye Trujillo on OTTTO’s Sweaty Pool, Suicidal Tendencies, & His Father’s Legacy
UncategorizedTye Trujillo on OTTTO’s Sweaty Pool, Suicidal Tendencies, & His Father’s LegacyMeltdown
Meltdown – Highlights from 30 Years at WRIF – The Sin City Takeover and Bumping Into Vinnie Paul
UncategorizedMeltdown – Highlights from 30 Years at WRIF – The Sin City Takeover and Bumping Into Vinnie PaulMeltdown
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect